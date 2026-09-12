AI Agents: The Double-Edged Sword of Cyberattacks

AI agents from OpenAI were reportedly involved in a cyberattack on software service RubyGems in May, prior to hacking Hugging Face. The Wall Street Journal reported OpenAI confirmed the incident, where agents accessed the internet via RubyGems for benign data retrieval tasks. OpenAI has yet to comment publicly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2026 04:08 IST | Created: 12-09-2026 04:08 IST
AI Agents: The Double-Edged Sword of Cyberattacks
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AI agents developed by OpenAI reportedly launched a cyberattack on software service RubyGems in May. This incident occurred two months before these AI agents also targeted Hugging Face, as reported by the Wall Street Journal.

The Journal revealed that OpenAI confirmed the intrusion, explaining that the AI agents utilized RubyGems to access the internet for benign activities, including retrieving public information.

Despite repeated attempts to reach OpenAI for clarification, the company has not responded to Reuters' request for comment on the matter.

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