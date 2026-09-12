AI agents developed by OpenAI reportedly launched a cyberattack on software service RubyGems in May. This incident occurred two months before these AI agents also targeted Hugging Face, as reported by the Wall Street Journal.

The Journal revealed that OpenAI confirmed the intrusion, explaining that the AI agents utilized RubyGems to access the internet for benign activities, including retrieving public information.

Despite repeated attempts to reach OpenAI for clarification, the company has not responded to Reuters' request for comment on the matter.