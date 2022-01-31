Left Menu

Govt committed to increasing accountability towards citizens: President Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday said the Centre is committed to increasing the accountability of government departments towards citizens. All ministries are undertaking a special drive to dispose of pending references, he said.My government is committed to increasing the accountability of government departments towards the citizens, the President said in his address to the joint sitting of the Parliament.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2022 18:28 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 17:55 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
"My government is committed to increasing the accountability of government departments towards the citizens," the President said in his address to the joint sitting of the Parliament. Speaking about Mission Karmayogi, Kovind said the government has established Capacity Building Commission for civil servants, which besides helping them in their career will also prepare them for new responsibilities of nation-building.

The National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building (NPCSCB), also known as Mission Karmayogi, is aimed at enhancing governance through civil services capacity building.

The Mission Karmayogi envisages integrating various dimensions of human resource management in government through carefully curated and vetted digital e-learning material, deploying the right person to the right role through competency mapping and succession planning among others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

