Israeli army dismisses two officers over death of elderly Palestinian

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 01-02-2022 03:46 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 03:46 IST
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israel's military said on Monday it was dismissing two officers and would reprimand a battalion commander over the death of an elderly Palestinian earlier this month that it said resulted from "a moral failure and poor decision-making."

Omar Abdalmajeed As'ad, 78, who was also a U.S. national, was found dead after being detained by Israeli troops in the occupied West Bank on Jan. 12. A Palestinian autopsy found he had suffered sudden cardiac arrest caused by the stress of being manhandled.

An Israeli military statement on Monday said an "investigation concluded that the incident was a grave and unfortunate event" while it was "determined that there was no use of violence during the incident apart from when As'ad was apprehended after refusing to cooperate."

