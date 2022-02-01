Israeli army dismisses two officers over death of elderly Palestinian

Israel's military said on Monday it was dismissing two officers and would reprimand a battalion commander over the death of an elderly Palestinian earlier this month that it said resulted from "a moral failure and poor decision-making."

Omar Abdalmajeed As'ad, 78, who was also a U.S. national, was found dead after being detained by Israeli troops in the occupied West Bank on Jan. 12. A Palestinian autopsy found he had suffered sudden cardiac arrest caused by the stress of being manhandled.

An Israeli military statement on Monday said an "investigation concluded that the incident was a grave and unfortunate event" while it was "determined that there was no use of violence during the incident apart from when As'ad was apprehended after refusing to cooperate."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)