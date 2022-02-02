Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2022 15:51 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 15:48 IST
Consignment of semi processed talc stones cleared through Mundra port 3 months prior to seizure of huge drugs
MoS Home Nityanand Rai (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
A large consignment of semi processed talc stones was cleared through the Mundra port in Gujarat, three months prior to the seizure of nearly 3,000 kg of heroin worth about Rs 21,000 crore in September 2021, Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

The seized heroin in Mundra port was booked as semi processed talc stones.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) had seized 2988.21 kg of narcotics substance (heroin) between September 17 and September 19, 2021 at T.G. Terminal Private Limited Container Freight Station, Mundra Port.

He said the National Investigating Agency (NIA) has taken up the investigation of the case.

''Investigation of the said case revealed that another such consignment of semi processed talc stones was cleared through Mundra Port during June, 2021,'' he said in a written reply.

The minister said the case registered by DRI Delhi Zonal unit has been subsumed in the NIA case and during the course of investigation, 10 people have been arrested.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

