UK lawmaker Gary Streeter submits letter of no confidence in PM Johnson

Reuters | London | Updated: 02-02-2022 22:38 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 22:38 IST
Conservative lawmaker Gary Streeter submitted a letter of no confidence in Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday, citing the recent scandal surrounding parties held at Johnson's Downing Street residence during COVID-19 lockdowns.

"I cannot reconcile the pain and sacrifice of the vast majority of the British Public during lockdown with the attitude and activities of those working in Downing Street," he wrote in a post on Facebook.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

