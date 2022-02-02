UK lawmaker Gary Streeter submits letter of no confidence in PM Johnson
Reuters | London | Updated: 02-02-2022 22:38 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 22:38 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Conservative lawmaker Gary Streeter submitted a letter of no confidence in Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday, citing the recent scandal surrounding parties held at Johnson's Downing Street residence during COVID-19 lockdowns.
"I cannot reconcile the pain and sacrifice of the vast majority of the British Public during lockdown with the attitude and activities of those working in Downing Street," he wrote in a post on Facebook.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Downing Street
- Boris Johnson
- British
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UK PM Johnson receives report into alleged Downing Street lockdown parties
UK PM Johnson receives report into Downing Street lockdown parties
UK publishes report of Downing Street lockdown parties, finds 'failures of leadership and judgment'
UK PM Johnson receives report into alleged Downing Street lockdown parties
UK PM Johnson receives report into potential Downing Street lockdown breaches