Stoltenberg says fully committed to NATO until his term ends

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg will devote his full attention to leading the alliance until his term expires at the end of September, he told a news conference on Friday.
Stoltenberg will become Norwegian central bank governor on or around Dec. 1, the government announced.
