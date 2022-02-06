Left Menu

26-year-old man arrested for kidnap, rape of minor in Rajasthan

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 06-02-2022 21:40 IST | Created: 06-02-2022 21:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 26-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping a minor girl while she was on her way to school and raping her in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district, police said on Sunday.

Bharatpur Superintendent of Police Shyam Singh said Vikram Singh Jatav of Shripur village of Deeg was arrested on Saturday based on a complaint lodged by the girl's father.

The complainant alleged that the accused kidnapped his daughter and raped her on gun point, the police said.

The SP said a case under relevant sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act has been registered against the accused and an investigation launched.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

