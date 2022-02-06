Left Menu

Man booked for killing wife, minor daughter in Gurugram

The duo was taken to a hospital where both succumbed to injuries on Sunday, they said.Police said the woman was working as teacher at a private school.On the complaint of Rajneshs brother Dinesh Kumar, police registered a case under sections 302 murder of the IPC at Khedki Daula Police Station.We have handed over the bodies to the family members.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 06-02-2022 22:11 IST | Created: 06-02-2022 22:11 IST
Man booked for killing wife, minor daughter in Gurugram
  • Country:
  • India

A man was booked for allegedly killing his wife and seven-year-old daughter in an inebriated state here, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday night in Bhangrola village, they said.

Deepak was under the influence of alcohol when he attacked his wife – Rajnesh and daughter Vidhi. The duo was taken to a hospital where both succumbed to injuries on Sunday, they said.

Police said the woman was working as teacher at a private school.

On the complaint of Rajnesh's brother Dinesh Kumar, police registered a case under sections 302 (murder) of the IPC at Khedki Daula Police Station.

''We have handed over the bodies to the family members. The accused is still absconding but will be nabbed soon,'' said inspector Pankaj Kumar, SHO of Khedki Daula Police Station.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Delayed) NASA launching four CubeSats to space today: Watch live

(Update: Delayed) NASA launching four CubeSats to space today: Watch live

 United States
2
World News Roundup: Some 50 Iranian MPs test positive for COVID as Omicron rages - lawmaker; Turkey's President Erdogan tests positive for COVID-19 and more

World News Roundup: Some 50 Iranian MPs test positive for COVID as Omicron r...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus cases; S.Korea reports record 36,362 new COVID cases -KDCA and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus ...

 Global
4
SBI Q3 net profit surges 62% to Rs 8,432 cr

SBI Q3 net profit surges 62% to Rs 8,432 cr

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022