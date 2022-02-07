Left Menu

UK foreign minister may visit Russia on Feb.10 - RIA

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 07-02-2022 14:18 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 14:13 IST
UK foreign minister may visit Russia on Feb.10 - RIA
UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Moscow and London are discussing a possible visit by Britian's foreign minister Liz Truss to Moscow on Feb. 10, the RIA news agency quoted Russia's foreign ministry as saying on Monday, amid diplomatic efforts to resolve a crisis around Ukraine.

Western powers fear Russia is preparing to invade its smaller ex-Soviet neighbour. Moscow denies any such plans but is seeking security guarantees including a pledge that Ukraine is never allowed to join NATO.

On Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron is flying to Moscow, seeking commitments nL8N2UG0OR from Russian President Vladimir Putin to dial down the tensions with Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brains; flu shot, mRNA booster safe together

Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey study finds; Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus cases and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have overturned 2020 election; With Trump silent, Pennsylvania Republicans decide against endorsing in Senate race and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have over...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to Beijing after COVID-19 delay; Olympics-Biathlon-Blustery winds and shooting woes level the field and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022