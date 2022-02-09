Left Menu

College student drags man on car bonnet in South Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2022 23:29 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 23:29 IST
A 23-year-old college student allegedly hit a man with his car and dragged him on the vehicle's bonnet before fleeing the spot, the Delhi Police said on Wednesday.

The accident took place in South Delhi's Greater Kailash on Tuesday, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Benita Mary Jaiker said that at about 6 pm, information regarding an incident of hit and run near Greater Kailash 1 was received where a boy, currently a college student, hit a 37-year-old man with his car and dragged him on its bonnet before fleeing the spot.

''The injured was shifted to Max Hospital and is unfit for statement while a case was registered under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code and an investigation is on,'' the officer said.

The offending vehicle has been identified and seized. All sincere efforts are being made to arrest the youth driving the offending vehicle, she said.

The injured who is a city-based businessman is being treated at Max Super Specialty hospital. Now, he is under observation but out of danger, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

