Delhi Police Busts Fake Call Centre Scam
The Delhi Police uncovered a fraudulent call centre operation selling fake roadside assistance policies, apprehending 12 individuals. The scam involved duping victims into paying for non-existent services with cash-on-delivery plastic policy cards. The operation was based in Guru Arjun Nagar, and authorities continue their investigation.
- Country:
- India
In a significant crackdown, the Delhi Police have dismantled a fake call centre operation in Guru Arjun Nagar. Authorities arrested 12 individuals, including two alleged proprietors, for allegedly selling fraudulent roadside assistance policies.
Acting on intelligence inputs, police raided the Rattan Lal Complex, discovering the scam that involved 10 tele-callers and their leaders, Sourabh and Shahnawaz. Customers were ensnared into purchasing fake policies claiming to offer roadside assistance across India.
Scammers extracted Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000 per policy, using deceitful tactics such as cash-on-delivery payment. Official statements revealed the group had been operating for six months, ignoring customer calls post-payment. The police confiscated evidence, including computers, data sheets, and mobile phones as part of the ongoing investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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