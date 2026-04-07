Delhi Police Busts Fake Call Centre Scam

In a significant crackdown, the Delhi Police have dismantled a fake call centre operation in Guru Arjun Nagar. Authorities arrested 12 individuals, including two alleged proprietors, for allegedly selling fraudulent roadside assistance policies.

Acting on intelligence inputs, police raided the Rattan Lal Complex, discovering the scam that involved 10 tele-callers and their leaders, Sourabh and Shahnawaz. Customers were ensnared into purchasing fake policies claiming to offer roadside assistance across India.

Scammers extracted Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000 per policy, using deceitful tactics such as cash-on-delivery payment. Official statements revealed the group had been operating for six months, ignoring customer calls post-payment. The police confiscated evidence, including computers, data sheets, and mobile phones as part of the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)