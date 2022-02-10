White House says Russia's military exercises in Belarus are 'escalatory'
Russia's vast military exercises in Belarus are an "escalatory" action in the conflict over Ukraine, the White House said on Wednesday.
"As we look at the preparation for these military exercises, again, we see this as certainly more an escalatory and not a de-escalatory action," said White House spokesperson Jen Psaki, regarding the Joint Allied Resolve drills that NATO has described as Russia's biggest deployment to ex-Soviet Belarus since the Cold War, which are set to launch on Thursday.
