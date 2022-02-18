Niger accepts foreign special forces to secure Mali border area, president says

Niger has accepted that French and European special forces will be deployed into its territory from neighboring Mali, in order to secure the border area with the West African state, Niger's president said on Twitter on Friday.

In his first comments since France said on Thursday that it would leave Mali along with its military allies, President Mohamed Bazoum said the forces would be able to respond to threats from jihadist militant groups in the area.

