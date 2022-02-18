Niger accepts foreign special forces to secure Mali border area, president says
Reuters | Dakar | Updated: 18-02-2022 12:43 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 12:32 IST
- Country:
- Senegal
Niger has accepted that French and European special forces will be deployed into its territory from neighboring Mali, in order to secure the border area with the West African state, Niger's president said on Twitter on Friday.
In his first comments since France said on Thursday that it would leave Mali along with its military allies, President Mohamed Bazoum said the forces would be able to respond to threats from jihadist militant groups in the area.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BRIEF-Trinity Spirit, An Oil Production Ship Able To Store About 2 Million Barrels Of Oil, Explodes Off The Coast Of Nigeria - Bloomberg News
Nigeria's SEPCOL says oil production facility explodes
Nigerian oil production vessel explodes
Oil vessel explodes off Nigeria's coast; casualties feared
Nigeria says it has recovered at least $750 mln linked to corruption