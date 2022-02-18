Left Menu

Risks of terrorist spillover out of Afghanistan show how adept they are at exploiting 'power vacuums': UN chief

The risks of terrorist spillover out of Afghanistan show how adept they are at exploiting power vacuums and subverting fragile states, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Friday, voicing concern over the threat of global terror looming over the world.Guterres, in his remarks to the Munich Security Conference, said the world has unfortunately grown even more complex and dangerous due to geopolitical divides that have continued to grow and deepen, proliferating crises and looming threat of global terror over the world.In Syria, Daesh is using children as human shields.

PTI | United Nations | Updated: 18-02-2022 20:48 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 20:48 IST
Risks of terrorist spillover out of Afghanistan show how adept they are at exploiting 'power vacuums': UN chief

The risks of terrorist spillover out of Afghanistan show how adept they are at exploiting ''power vacuums'' and subverting ''fragile'' states, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Friday, voicing concern over the threat of global terror looming over the world.

Guterres, in his remarks to the Munich Security Conference, said the world has “unfortunately” grown even more complex and dangerous due to geopolitical divides that have continued to grow and deepen, proliferating crises and looming threat of global terror over the world.

“In Syria, Da’esh is using children as human shields. Al-Qaida and its affiliates are regaining great power to cause harm. The risks of terrorist spillover out of Afghanistan, as well as the alarming spread of terrorism in some African countries show how adept terrorists are at exploiting power vacuums and subverting fragile states,” he said.

The UN chief called for robust African peace enforcement and counter-terrorist operations with stable and predictable funding.

“Extremism and terrorism flourish where there is poverty, hunger, inequality, and injustice. The Sustainable Development Goals remain our greatest prevention tool,” he said.

Last week, a report of the UN Secretary General had said that the security landscape in Afghanistan changed dramatically on August 15, following the Taliban military campaign that seized 33 of 34 provincial capitals, including Kabul.

“There are no recent signs that the Taliban has taken steps to limit the activities of foreign terrorist fighters in the country. On the contrary, member states are concerned that terrorist groups enjoy greater freedom in Afghanistan than at any time in recent history,” the report had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise to address symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global
3
Arunachal governor advocates proper synergy among security forces

Arunachal governor advocates proper synergy among security forces

 India
4
Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Africa; Kentucky says highly lethal bird flu confirmed in a turkey flock and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Afr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022