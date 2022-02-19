Left Menu

Poland ready to provide more defensive weapons to Ukraine, says Polish PM

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 19-02-2022 23:23 IST | Created: 19-02-2022 23:10 IST
Poland ready to provide more defensive weapons to Ukraine, says Polish PM
"We are ready to provide additional supplies of defensive weapons ... weapons that are to be used to defend (Ukraine's) territory, defend cities, defend people, places where they are against the aggressions of the Russian army," Morawiecki said during a televised news conference in Munich. Image Credit: Wikipedia
Poland is ready to provide Kyiv with additional defensive weapons, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Saturday following a rise in tensions over Ukraine's standoff with Russia.

"We are ready to provide additional supplies of defensive weapons ... weapons that are to be used to defend (Ukraine's) territory, defend cities, defend people, places where they are against the aggressions of the Russian army," Morawiecki said during a televised news conference in Munich.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

