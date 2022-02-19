Poland ready to provide more defensive weapons to Ukraine, says Polish PM
Poland is ready to provide Kyiv with additional defensive weapons, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Saturday following a rise in tensions over Ukraine's standoff with Russia.
"We are ready to provide additional supplies of defensive weapons ... weapons that are to be used to defend (Ukraine's) territory, defend cities, defend people, places where they are against the aggressions of the Russian army," Morawiecki said during a televised news conference in Munich.
