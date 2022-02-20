Left Menu

Reasi gets new deputy commissioner, SSP in reshuffle in J-K

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 20-02-2022 11:49 IST | Created: 20-02-2022 11:47 IST
Reasi district has got a new deputy commissioner and senior superintendent of police (SSP) as Lt Governor Manoj Sinha-led Jammu and Kashmir administration ordered transfer and postings of two civil and eight police officers in the union territory.

Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officer Babila Rakwal, chief executive officer, J-K Energy Development Agency, has been transferred and posted as deputy commissioner of Reasi, replacing Charandeep Singh, an order issued by the General Administration Department said.

Singh (JKAS) was transferred and posted as director, Rural Sanitation, J-K, relieving Rakesh Kumar Srangal, director, Panchayati Raj, J-K of the additional charge of the post.

Alok Kumar, IRS, principal secretary to the government, Science and Technology Department, shall hold the charge of the post of chief executive officer, Jammu and Kashmir Energy Development Agency, in addition to his own duties, till further orders, the order read.

In a separate order issued by the Home Department late Saturday night, the administration ordered transfer and postings of eight SSPs and SPs and assigned additional charge to another SSP.

Amit Gupta (JKPS), commandant IRP 16th Battalion, was transferred and posted as SSP Reasi, replacing Shailender Singh who has been transferred and posted as SSP Security Workshop.

Shridhar Patil (IPS), AIG Technical, will hold additional charge of Director Police Telecommunication.

Randeep Kumar (JKPS), awaiting posting in police headquarters, was adjusted as Commandant IRP 2nd Batallion against an available vacancy, while Pawan Kumar Parihar (JKPS), awaiting posting in police headquarters, was posted as Commandant IRP 16th Batallion.

Mohammad Aftab Mir (JKPS), awaiting orders of posting, has been posted as Additional SP Bhaderwah against an available vacancy.

Mamta Sharma (JKPS), Additional SP Crime Jammu, was transferred and posted as SP South Jammu, while Mushim Ahmed (JKPS), SP Security Workshop, has been transferred and posted as Additional SP Poonch against an available vacancy.

Deepak Digra, SP South Jammu, was transferred and posted as Deputy Commandant IRP 24th Batallion, the order said.

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

