Bengaluru Daycare Abuse: Arrests and Judicial Custody Spark Outrage

A Bengaluru court has placed Vijayalakshmi, accused of child abuse at a daycare center, in 14-day judicial custody. This follows the arrest of five women after disturbing video footage surfaced online. Karnataka's Home Minister condemned the incident, highlighting its potential damage to Bengaluru's reputation. An investigation is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-07-2026 13:28 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 13:28 IST
Bengaluru Daycare Abuse: Arrests and Judicial Custody Spark Outrage
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Bengaluru court sent Vijayalakshmi, accused in a chilling child abuse case at the Brookefield daycare center, to 14-day judicial custody on Friday. The arrest follows allegations of infant torture at the facility, confirmed by the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner earlier in the day.

The Commissioner revealed that Vijayalakshmi was identified from video footage related to the alleged abuse and named in the FIR. Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge expressed strong disapproval, emphasizing that such actions will not be tolerated and must follow strict daycare operational guidelines.

The case is linked to shocking video evidence showing abuse at the center, resulting in the arrest of five nannies: Manjula, Vijayalakshmi, Bhavani, Sindhu, and Bindu. Charged under the Juvenile Justice Act and Indian Penal Code, the ongoing investigation includes careful examination of CCTV footage and technical evidence.

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