Global Food Prices Dip Amidst Favorable Trends

In June, global food prices slightly decreased as reductions in sugar, cereals, and dairy offset rises in vegetable oils and meat, as per the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization. The FAO Food Price Index decreased from May's figures, remaining above June 2022 levels but significantly below the March 2022 peak.

Devdiscourse News Desk | World Food Prices Edged Lower In June As Declines In Sugar | Updated: 03-07-2026 13:30 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 13:30 IST
Global Food Prices Dip Amidst Favorable Trends
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Global food prices saw a modest decrease in June, mainly due to significant drop-offs in sugar, cereals, and dairy products counteracting increases in vegetable oils and meat, according to the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

The FAO Food Price Index, which is a barometer for monthly changes in a basket of globally traded food commodities, recorded an average of 130.3 points. This marks a slight downward shift from May's average of 130.8 points.

The decline in June follows May's dip, which saw figures retreating from a three-year high reached in April. Despite being 1.7% higher than the previous year, the index remains 18.7% below the peak recorded in March 2022 after the escalation of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

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