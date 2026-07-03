The Euro Zone Services Industry Contracted At A Slower Pace In June As Cost Pressures Fell At The Sharpest Rate On Record Outside Of Pandemicera Lockdowns

The Eurozone services sector, which has been grappling with contraction, began stabilizing in June as inflationary pressures eased considerably. According to a recent survey, the S&P Global's Eurozone Services PMI Index increased to 49.4 from May's 47.7, highlighting the slowest pace of decline since earlier in the year.

Despite another month of decreased demand and foreign orders, the sector added jobs at the quickest rate since January. Improved sentiment among services firms further pointed toward economic stabilization, contrasting with declining new business trends.

Inflation within the currency area fell below expectations, reaching 2.8%, which may lead the ECB to reconsider additional interest rate hikes. The composite PMI index edged over the growth threshold, signifying revitalized factory activities balancing services' continued yet slower decline.