Daycare Horror: Woman Arrested for Child Abuse in Bengaluru

A woman was taken into custody in connection with the alleged torture of an infant at a daycare center in Bengaluru's Brookefield area, police officials confirmed on Friday. Authorities identified her as the suspect after video footage of the incident surfaced, leading to her arrest.

The woman's impending court appearance will determine her custody status as the investigation advances, stated the Bengaluru Commissioner. Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge strongly criticized the alleged incident, declaring it "absolutely unacceptable" and warned against tolerating such behavior.

Kharge emphasized the need for strict adherence to established guidelines for daycare operation, urging the management to provide a written explanation. He highlighted how such incidents not only damage the company's reputation but also tarnish "Brand Bengaluru." The investigation continues as authorities await further reports.