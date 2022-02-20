Left Menu

Officer killed, another hurt in police helicopter crash

The officer who died in the crash worked for the department for 14 years, police officials said in a news conference Saturday night. The second officer is a 16-year veteran with the department.

One officer was killed and another officer was critically injured after a Huntington Beach police helicopter crashed in water near California's coast, authorities said.

The helicopter crash-landed Saturday at about 6:30 pm.near Newport Beach, the Huntington Beach Police Department said. The officer who died in the crash worked for the department for 14 years, police officials said in a news conference Saturday night. The second officer is a 16-year veteran with the department. Neither officer was named. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

