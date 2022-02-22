Top Colombia court decriminalizes abortion until 24 weeks gestation

Colombia's constitutional court voted on Monday to decriminalize abortion until 24 weeks of gestation, said the abortion rights coalition which brought the lawsuit seeking to remove the procedure from the penal code.

Abortion was partially legalized in Colombia under a 2006 court ruling which allows it only in cases of rape, fatal fetal deformity and health of the woman, without any time limits.

