Left Menu

Top Colombia court decriminalizes abortion until 24 weeks gestation

Reuters | Updated: 22-02-2022 03:16 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 03:16 IST
Top Colombia court decriminalizes abortion until 24 weeks gestation

Colombia's constitutional court voted on Monday to decriminalize abortion until 24 weeks of gestation, said the abortion rights coalition which brought the lawsuit seeking to remove the procedure from the penal code.

Abortion was partially legalized in Colombia under a 2006 court ruling which allows it only in cases of rape, fatal fetal deformity and health of the woman, without any time limits.

Also Read: U.S. gives Colombia $8 mln for police human rights training

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

 United States
2
State senator scrutinised after photos of female aide found

State senator scrutinised after photos of female aide found

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster shots - survey; AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast cancer trial success and more

Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster s...

 Global
4
Europe's growing interest in Indo-Pacific reflects strategic importance of Australia: Marise Payne

Europe's growing interest in Indo-Pacific reflects strategic importance of A...

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022