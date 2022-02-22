Indian arrested on charge of gold smuggling in Nepal
Two foreign nationals, including an Indian, have been arrested in Nepal on charges of gold smuggling, police said on Tuesday.Gold weighing around one kilo 936 grams has been confiscated from them. They landed at Tribhuvan International Airport from Dubai on the Himalayan Airlines flight H9566, Senior Superintendent of Police, Bhim Prasad Dhakal, said.The market value of the contraband is around Rs 7.7 million.
Two foreign nationals, including an Indian, have been arrested in Nepal on charges of gold smuggling, police said on Tuesday.
Gold weighing around one kilo (936 grams) has been confiscated from them. They landed at Tribhuvan International Airport from Dubai on the Himalayan Airlines flight H9566, Senior Superintendent of Police, Bhim Prasad Dhakal, said.
The market value of the contraband is around Rs 7.7 million. They have been handed over to the airport's Customs Office for further investigations into the case.
