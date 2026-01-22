Left Menu

Governors vs. State Assemblies: A Strain on Indian Federalism

The Congress criticized governors for not reading Cabinet-approved speeches, labeling it unconstitutional and accusing PM Modi of using governors to control state governments. The incident in Karnataka, where Governor Gehlot delivered only part of a prepared speech, has intensified inter-party tensions over state autonomy and federalism.

The Congress party has slammed governors who refuse to present Cabinet-sanctioned speeches, deeming it unconstitutional. They allege Prime Minister Narendra Modi manipulates governors to control state governments from Delhi.

In a recent episode, Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot delivered a truncated version of the Congress-prepared speech, sparking outrage from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Congress representatives. The incident highlights ongoing friction between governors and state administrations.

Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal accused the BJP of remote controlling non-BJP state governments through appointed governors. This contentious stance signals a deeper debate about India's federal structure, as similar confrontations occur in Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

(With inputs from agencies.)

