Russian helicopters attack military airport near Kyiv - Ukrainian officials
Reuters | Updated: 24-02-2022 17:02 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 17:02 IST
Russian helicopters on Thursday attacked Gostomel, a military airport near the capital of Kyiv, and Ukraine downed three of them, Ukrainian officials said.
Ukrainian border officials said that the Russian military was trying to penetrate into Ukraine's Kyiv region and its Zhytomyr region on the Belarusian border and that Russia was using Grad rocket systems.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
