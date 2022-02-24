Left Menu

Haryana govt launches another inquiry against Gurugram waste collection firm

Haryana government has constituted a new enquiry committee to probe findings of one its committees constituted earlier to probe administrative corruption.The fact came to light in an MCG house meeting on Thursday, where the issue of alleged non-payment of bills of Construction and Demolition CD waste collection agency Pragati was raised.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 24-02-2022 22:52 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 22:41 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Haryana government has constituted a new enquiry committee to probe findings of one its committees constituted earlier to probe administrative corruption.

The fact came to light in an MCG house meeting on Thursday, where the issue of alleged non-payment of bills of Construction and Demolition (C&D) waste collection agency Pragati was raised. Municipal Commissioner Mukesh Ahuja informed the house that there were some accusations against the agency, following which an enquiry committee was formed which had submitted a report.

He further informed house that another committee now has been formed, headed by Municipal Corporation, Manesar, to investigate the previous committee's report. A few councillors demanded an FIR in the case which the house said would be recommended. Meanwhile, reacting to allegations against it, Pragati released an official statement saying, ''We had no idea about any enquiry being constituted against us and got to know about it through media. We got no notice nor were called for questioning or has any report been shared with us.'' ''This is just a lopsided enquiry report. Once we get report we will give befitting reply,'' the private firm said.

