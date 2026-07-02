Rajasthan ACB Catches Jaipur Municipal Official in Bribery Sting

The Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested a Jaipur Municipal Corporation official for accepting a Rs 50,000 bribe. Ramsingh, the accused, allegedly demanded Rs 2 lakh for issuing a land lease. This operation marks the third anti-corruption action within the corporation in a week, underscoring the state's zero-tolerance policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-07-2026 16:46 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 16:46 IST
Rajasthan ACB Catches Jaipur Municipal Official in Bribery Sting
Jaipur Municipal Corporation Jamadar trapped by ACB (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) made headlines on Thursday with the arrest of a Jaipur Municipal Corporation official caught accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000. The accused, Ramsingh, had reportedly demanded Rs 2 lakh to deliver a land lease, exposing deep-rooted corruption.

Under the leadership of ACB Assistant Superintendent of Police Gyan Prakash Naval, the bureau orchestrated a sting operation as part of a broader move against corruption. The operation was the third major crackdown in a week targeting corruption within the Jaipur Municipal Corporation, in line with the state's zero-tolerance policy on the issue.

Supervised by DIG Om Prakash Meena and directed by senior officials, this action involved a carefully planned entrapment operation. Following the arrest, the ACB is conducting a thorough interrogation of Ramsingh, with investigations ongoing under the guidance of ACB Director General Govind Gupta and Additional Director General Smita Srivastava.

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