Rajasthan ACB Catches Jaipur Municipal Official in Bribery Sting

The Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) made headlines on Thursday with the arrest of a Jaipur Municipal Corporation official caught accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000. The accused, Ramsingh, had reportedly demanded Rs 2 lakh to deliver a land lease, exposing deep-rooted corruption.

Under the leadership of ACB Assistant Superintendent of Police Gyan Prakash Naval, the bureau orchestrated a sting operation as part of a broader move against corruption. The operation was the third major crackdown in a week targeting corruption within the Jaipur Municipal Corporation, in line with the state's zero-tolerance policy on the issue.

Supervised by DIG Om Prakash Meena and directed by senior officials, this action involved a carefully planned entrapment operation. Following the arrest, the ACB is conducting a thorough interrogation of Ramsingh, with investigations ongoing under the guidance of ACB Director General Govind Gupta and Additional Director General Smita Srivastava.