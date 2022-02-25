Ukrainian government adviser says expects tank attack on Kyiv today
25-02-2022
Ukraine expects a Russian tank attack on its capital, Kyiv, later on, Friday which could become the hardest day in the war, an adviser to Ukraine's interior minister said.
Anton Herashchenko, the adviser, said the defenders of Kyiv were ready with anti-tank missiles supplied by foreign allies.
