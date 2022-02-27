Left Menu

Guava export rises to USD 2.09 mn in Apr-Jan

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2022 20:38 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 20:38 IST
Guava export rises to USD 2.09 mn in Apr-Jan
  • Country:
  • India

Export of guavas has risen to USD 2.09 million in April-January 2021-22 against USD 0.58 million in April-January 2013-14, the commerce ministry said on Sunday.

India's export of fresh fruits has also witnessed considerable growth. Major exporting destinations of fresh fruits include Bangladesh, the Netherlands, the UAE, the UK, Nepal, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Oman and Qatar.

The export of curd (yogurt) and paneer (Indian cottage cheese) has also increased from USD 10 million in April–January 2013-14 to USD 30 million in April-January 2021-22.

Major exporting destinations for dairy products are the UAE , Bangladesh, the US, Bhutan, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Qatar, Oman and Indonesia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's new planet hunter to directly image worlds orbiting more distant, fainter stars

NASA's new planet hunter to directly image worlds orbiting more distant, fai...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: COVID-related diabetes may be temporary; racial disparities widen with Omicron infections; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: COVID-related diabetes may be temporary; racial dispar...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022