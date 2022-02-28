Ukraine says 352 civilians dead so far in war
The ministry's statement on Sunday did not give any information on casualties among Ukraine's armed forces.Russia has claimed that its troops are targeting only Ukrainian military facilities and says that Ukraine's civilian population is not in danger.
Ukraine's Interior Ministry said 352 Ukrainian civilians have been killed during Russia's invasion, including 14 children. It said an additional 1,684 people, including 116 children, have been wounded.
The ministry's statement on Sunday did not give any information on casualties among Ukraine's armed forces.
Russia has claimed that its troops are targeting only Ukrainian military facilities and says that Ukraine's civilian population is not in danger. Russia has not released any information on casualties among its troops. The Russian Defence Ministry acknowledged on Sunday only that Russian soldiers have been killed and wounded, without giving any numbers.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
