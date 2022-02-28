Left Menu

Ukraine says 352 civilians dead so far in war

Ukraines Interior Ministry said 352 Ukrainian civilians have been killed during Russias invasion, including 14 children. It said an additional 1,684 people, including 116 children, have been wounded.The ministrys statement on Sunday did not give any information on casualties among Ukraines armed forces.Russia has claimed that its troops are targeting only Ukrainian military facilities and says that Ukraines civilian population is not in danger.

Ukraine's Interior Ministry said 352 Ukrainian civilians have been killed during Russia's invasion, including 14 children. It said an additional 1,684 people, including 116 children, have been wounded.

The ministry's statement on Sunday did not give any information on casualties among Ukraine's armed forces.

Russia has claimed that its troops are targeting only Ukrainian military facilities and says that Ukraine's civilian population is not in danger. Russia has not released any information on casualties among its troops. The Russian Defence Ministry acknowledged on Sunday only that Russian soldiers have been killed and wounded, without giving any numbers.

