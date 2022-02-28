Belarus detains 500-plus at invasion protests
More than 500 people have been detained in Belarus for protesting against Russias invasion of Ukraine, according to the countrys most prominent human rights group.The Viasna human rights centre released the names of 530 people detained on Sunday across Belarus, where demonstrations against the war spanned at least 12 cities.In the capital of Minsk, demonstrators marched in different parts of the city carrying Ukrainian flags.
The Viasna human rights centre released the names of 530 people detained on Sunday across Belarus, where demonstrations against the war spanned at least 12 cities.
In the capital of Minsk, demonstrators marched in different parts of the city carrying Ukrainian flags. A large pile of flowers kept growing at the building of Ukraine's Embassy. The authoritarian Belarusian government has supported Russia in the conflict.
