Left Menu

Belarus detains 500-plus at invasion protests

More than 500 people have been detained in Belarus for protesting against Russias invasion of Ukraine, according to the countrys most prominent human rights group.The Viasna human rights centre released the names of 530 people detained on Sunday across Belarus, where demonstrations against the war spanned at least 12 cities.In the capital of Minsk, demonstrators marched in different parts of the city carrying Ukrainian flags.

PTI | Kyiv | Updated: 28-02-2022 05:44 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 05:44 IST
Belarus detains 500-plus at invasion protests

More than 500 people have been detained in Belarus for protesting against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, according to the country's most prominent human rights group.

The Viasna human rights centre released the names of 530 people detained on Sunday across Belarus, where demonstrations against the war spanned at least 12 cities.

In the capital of Minsk, demonstrators marched in different parts of the city carrying Ukrainian flags. A large pile of flowers kept growing at the building of Ukraine's Embassy. The authoritarian Belarusian government has supported Russia in the conflict.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global
3
Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

 Sweden
4
Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station; Fossil of dinosaur with hard head and tiny arms found in Argentina

Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022