Bulgarian defence minister to be sacked over Ukraine rhetoric
Reuters | Sofia | Updated: 28-02-2022 14:09 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 14:04 IST
Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov said on Monday he would propose the dismissal of Defence Minister Stefan Yanev after Yanev's reluctance to describe the Russian invasion of Ukraine as a war prompted calls for his removal.
Petkov said the centrist coalition government will have a meeting later on Monday to decide on Yanev's dismissal when he would also propose a new defense minister.
