Bulgarian defence minister to be sacked over Ukraine rhetoric

Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov said on Monday he would propose the dismissal of Defence Minister Stefan Yanev after Yanev's reluctance to describe the Russian invasion of Ukraine as a war prompted calls for his removal.

Petkov said the centrist coalition government will have a meeting later on Monday to decide on Yanev's dismissal when he would also propose a new defense minister.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)