Kyiv mayor says Russia is massing troops closer to the capital
Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 02-03-2022 15:37 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 15:25 IST
Russia is gathering troops closer and closer to Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital's mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote in an online post on Wednesday.
"We are preparing and will defend Kyiv!," he added. "Kyiv stands and will stand."
