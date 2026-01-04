U.S. Oil Giants Eye Venezuela Amidst Maduro's Exit

In a bold move, President Donald Trump announced that American oil companies are gearing up to enter Venezuela to restore oil production, following the capture of Nicolás Maduro by U.S. forces. Trump disclosed plans for major U.S. oil firms to inject billions into Venezuela's crippled infrastructure, aiming to capitalize on the country's immense oil reserves.

Currently, Chevron is the only major U.S. company operating in Venezuela, with its operations carefully navigating political landscapes. Other industry heavyweights such as Exxon Mobil and ConocoPhillips are assessing potential risks and rewards while scrutinizing local political stability and contract conditions.

Analysts predict that the lack of infrastructure, coupled with an ongoing U.S. embargo, could complicate these ambitions, necessitating extensive investment. Nonetheless, the prospect of accessing Venezuela's vast oil riches remains enticing for American firms, despite challenges posed by previous nationalizations and political upheaval.