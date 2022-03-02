Left Menu

Baltic nations could ban Russian vessels if EU decision drags on

The government said later it would postpone the national decision since a proposal was made for the European Commission to impose an EU-wide ban. "If there will be bigger discussions (on an EU-wide ban), then we would propose to implement it in coordination with the (Baltic) neighbours.

Reuters | Updated: 02-03-2022 19:11 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 19:11 IST
Baltic nations could ban Russian vessels if EU decision drags on

The three Baltic states could ban Russian vessels from their ports if discussions on a European Union-wide decision drags on, Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrid Simonyte told a news conference on Wednesday.

News agency BNS reported earlier on Wednesday that Lithuania's government was planning to ban ships sailing under Russian flag or with any other connections to Russia, its people or companies. The government said later it would postpone the national decision since a proposal was made for the European Commission to impose an EU-wide ban.

"If there will be bigger discussions (on an EU-wide ban), then we would propose to implement it in coordination with the (Baltic) neighbours. We have agreed in principle," Simonyte said, referring to neighbouring nations Estonia and Latvia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japan
2
Science News Roundup: Ukraine gets Starlink internet terminals; Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex' and more

Science News Roundup: Ukraine gets Starlink internet terminals; Scientists p...

 Global
3
Nerve damage may explain some cases of long COVID -U.S. study

Nerve damage may explain some cases of long COVID -U.S. study

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; Breakthrough gene-editing technology belongs to Harvard, MIT -U.S. tribunal and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022