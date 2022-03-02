NDRF sends relief material to war-hit Ukraine
The National Disaster Response Force NDRF has sent relief material, including blankets and sleeping mats, to Ukraine facing an intense Russian military offensive. The NDRF has provided relief materials, including blankets, sleeping mats, and solar study lamps among others, for the people of Ukraine, an official statement said.
- Country:
- India
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has sent relief material, including blankets and sleeping mats, to Ukraine facing an intense Russian military offensive. The move came following the government's decision to send humanitarian aid and medical supplies to Ukraine after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a high level meeting.
The relief material was sent in two consignments - through a flight that left for Poland this morning and another on an Indian Air Force aircraft that left for Romania on Wednesday afternoon. The NDRF has provided relief materials, including blankets, sleeping mats, and solar study lamps among others, for the people of Ukraine, an official statement said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
BJP govt in UP means control over 'mafia raj' and 'goonda raj ': PM Narendra Modi at Sitapur rally.
Environment and sustainable development have always been my focus: PM Narendra Modi at World Sustainable Development Summit.
PM Narendra Modi meets Sikh delegation at his residence
In 2008 Ahmedabad serial bombings case, then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi was target: Prosecutor
PM Narendra Modi at UP rally predicts BJP win in Assembly polls, says people have decided to celebrate Holi on March 10 itself.