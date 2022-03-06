Left Menu

No cargo movement for 2 days at Bengal-Bangladesh land border port due to agitation

We have requested the authorities there to at least clear the trucks carrying perishable items, Saini told PTI.According to a source, Bangladesh Customs has cancelled the licenses of two CF agents and filed a case against a member of the staff association.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 06-03-2022 22:09 IST | Created: 06-03-2022 22:09 IST
No cargo movement for 2 days at Bengal-Bangladesh land border port due to agitation
  • Country:
  • India

Bilateral trade at the Petrapole-Benapole land border port has come to a grinding halt for two days due to an agitation by Bangladeshi clearing and forwarding agents following cancellation of licence of two of them by the authorities concerned in the neighbouring country, officials said on Sunday.

A meeting was held during the day to resolve the crisis but, ''as per available information'', no solution has been found, Petrapole Land Port manager Kamlesh Saini said.

Petrapole is in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district and Benapole lies on the other side of the international border.

''There had been no movement of goods on Saturday and Sunday. It was lull on Friday due to a holiday in Bangladesh. There is an agitation going on at that country's border. We have requested the authorities there to at least clear the trucks carrying perishable items,'' Saini told PTI.

According to a source, Bangladesh Customs has cancelled the licenses of two C&F agents and filed a case against a member of the staff association. Several organisations such as Benapole C&F Agents Association, C&F Staff Association and Transport Owners Association of Benapole then started an agitation demanding revoking of the decisions.

As a result, about 1,000 cargo trucks are stranded in the port areas of the two countries, affecting all customs and port activities, including import and export.

Sajedur Rahman, general secretary of the Benapole C&F Staff Association, alleged that customs had filed a harassment case against a C&F staff member without identifying the real culprits. If the case is not withdrawn, it has been decided to stop shipment of goods. Petrapole is the largest land port for trade between India and Bangladesh trading over Rs 20,000 crore of goods annually.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Islamic State claims responsibility for Shia mosque attack in Pakistan; death toll rises to 63

Islamic State claims responsibility for Shia mosque attack in Pakistan; deat...

 Pakistan
2
NASA wants your ideas for handling waste on future Mars missions

NASA wants your ideas for handling waste on future Mars missions

 United States
3
Puma suspends operation of all its stores in Russia

Puma suspends operation of all its stores in Russia

 Germany
4
Shashank Singh Kataria becomes the youngest equestrian athlete and only civilian to take the Asian Games trials

Shashank Singh Kataria becomes the youngest equestrian athlete and only civi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022