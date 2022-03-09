Shapoorji Pallonji's housing platform Joyville inks MoU with Army Welfare Housing Organisation

Business conglomerate Shapoorji Pallonji's housing platform Joyville has signed a pact with Army Welfare Housing Organisation for providing ready-to-move-in flats to serving and retired army personnel.

Joyville, which is an Rs USD 200 million platform established by Shapoorji Pallonji, ADB, IFC, and Actis, has so far launched six housing projects in four major cities.

Joyville Shapoorji Housing has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Army Welfare Housing Organisation (AWHO) for providing ready-to-move-in superior homes to Army personnel and veterans, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Under the partnership with AWHO, Joyville Shapoorji Housing has extended an exclusive offer to AWHO for the serving and retired personnel of the armed forces for its residential project Joyville Virar near Mumbai.

In turn, the AWHO would promote the residential project through website listing and other database activations.

The exclusive offer commenced on February 23, 2022, and would be made available to AWHO members for a period of 12 months. The said offer could be extended based on a mutual agreement.

Sriram Mahadevan (MD, Joyville Shapoorji Housing) said, ''We are honored to partner with the Army Welfare Housing Organisation. With this association, we would like to extend our gratitude towards the Indian army and their families.'' He expressed confidence that its residential projects would meet the expectations of the Indian Defence Personnel and their families.

On completion, the 7-acre Joyville Virar project will have 7 towers.

To date, the developer has launched 6 towers, out of which three towers have been handed over to homebuyers.

Around 100 completed flats are available currently in this project.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)