Putin discusses Ukraine with Macron and Scholz
Reuters | Updated: 10-03-2022 16:58 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 16:58 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz discussed the situation in Ukraine in a phone call, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted by Russian news agencies as saying on Thursday.
It was not clear when the call took place.
