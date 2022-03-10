Left Menu

UAE announces USD 85m support for humanitarian operations in Ethiopia

The announcement was made during a briefing by Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths on the Drought in the Horn of Africa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 10-03-2022 19:25 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 19:25 IST
The UAE's contribution will build on the work of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) and Khalifa Foundation, which includes a series of air bridge flights and a relief ship to provide assistance to people affected by drought in Somalia. Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • United Arab Emirates

Today, the United Arab Emirates announced a commitment of USD 85 million to support humanitarian operations in Ethiopia. In coordination with the Famine Relief Fund, the contribution will be disbursed to several agencies, including the World Food Programme (WFP), the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). The announcement was made during a briefing by Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths on the Drought in the Horn of Africa.

On the contribution, H.H. Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of State, said: "The UAE attaches great importance to the stability of the Horn of Africa. The impact of climate change on the region has intensified the humanitarian situation. Therefore, the commitment we have made today will ensure that humanitarian agencies are better equipped to support the regions that need immediate assistance."

The UAE's contribution will build on the work of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) and Khalifa Foundation, which includes a series of air bridge flights and a relief ship to provide assistance to people affected by drought in Somalia.

(With Inputs from APO)

