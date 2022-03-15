Left Menu

 Myanmar to accept Thai baht for border trade transactions

Reuters | Updated: 15-03-2022 08:48 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 08:48 IST
Myanmar's will start accepting the Thai baht as an official currency for settling border trade transactions this month, a statement issued by the ministries of information and investment said on Tuesday.

Myanmar's military-controlled government has previously said it would also accept China's renminbi as an official settlement currency.

