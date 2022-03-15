Myanmar to accept Thai baht for border trade transactions
Reuters | Updated: 15-03-2022 08:48 IST
Myanmar's will start accepting the Thai baht as an official currency for settling border trade transactions this month, a statement issued by the ministries of information and investment said on Tuesday.
Myanmar's military-controlled government has previously said it would also accept China's renminbi as an official settlement currency.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
