Abramovich jet lands in Moscow after a brief stop in Istanbul
The jet linked to Abramovich, the owner of Britain's Chelsea soccer club, arrived in Istanbul from Israel on Monday, shortly after he was seen in Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion airport. Abramovich was among seven Russian billionaires added to a British sanctions list last week to try to isolate President Vladimir Putin over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
A jet linked to sanctioned oligarch Roman Abramovich landed in Moscow early on Tuesday, after taking off from Istanbul following a brief stop there, FLIGHTRADAR24 data shows. The jet linked to Abramovich, the owner of Britain's Chelsea soccer club, arrived in Istanbul from Israel on Monday, shortly after he was seen in Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion airport.
Abramovich was among seven Russian billionaires added to a British sanctions list last week to try to isolate President Vladimir Putin over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. European Union diplomats have embraced a similar move. The Russian oligarch, who also holds Israeli and Portuguese citizenship, has denied having close ties to Putin.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
ANALYSIS-As Russia invades Ukraine, Moscow battles big tech to control the narrative
EU chief says bloc wants Ukraine as a member: "They are one of us"
New York orders Russia sanctions, welcomes Ukraine refugees
Tennis-Ukraine calls for Russia and Belarus to be expelled from International Tennis Federation
EU chief says bloc wants Ukraine as member