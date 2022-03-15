Left Menu

Buses ready to evacuate civilians from Sumy, Ukraine - Red Cross

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 15-03-2022 19:27 IST
Buses ready to evacuate civilians from Sumy, Ukraine - Red Cross
More than 70 buses are ready in the besieged city of Sumy in northeastern Ukraine to evacuate civilians who have gathered ahead of a "safe passage" operation which the Red Cross hopes to start on Tuesday, a spokesperson said.

"People have assembled, we hope it will go ahead as planned," Watson, spokesperson of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), told Reuters in Geneva. "We are hoping at the very least to start this operation today."

Earlier Watson told a U.N. briefing in Geneva that the ICRC and Ukrainian Red Cross were hoping to organise the evacuation of two convoys of some 30 buses to a safe area.

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

