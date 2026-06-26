Airlines Update: Flight Suspensions in the Middle East

Some Airlines Are Restoring Flights To Parts Of The Middle East As Diplomatic Efforts To End The Conflict That Followed Us And Israeli Strikes On Iran Gather Pace

Amid escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, airlines are facing significant disruptions in their flight schedules. With continuous diplomatic efforts to resolve the ongoing crisis involving U.S. and Israeli actions on Iran, several carriers are cautiously restoring services to the region, while others have chosen to maintain suspensions.

Aegean Airlines, Greece's largest carrier, has chosen to cancel flights from Thessaloniki to Tel Aviv and postpones services to Dubai, Erbil, and Baghdad until later dates. Latvia's airBaltic, along with Air Canada and Air France-KLM, have also opted to suspend routes to Middle Eastern destinations amidst safety concerns.

Across the industry, air travel to destinations like Tel Aviv, Dubai, and Beirut remains notably impacted. European and Asian carriers, including Lufthansa Group and Singapore Airlines, are observing delays and plan gradual resumptions in alignment with diplomatic progress in the coming months.