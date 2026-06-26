Mini Aircraft Crashes into Beijing's Iconic CITIC Tower

An unexpected aviation incident occurred on Friday when a tiny aircraft, described as being roughly the size of a car, collided with Beijing's tallest building, the CITIC Tower, according to eyewitnesses.

The remarkable event resulted in a robust response from law enforcement, who immediately cordoned off the area and prevented the public from capturing or sharing videos of the scene. Two high-level glass panels were reported damaged.

There has been no official word from city authorities. Social media was rapidly purged of images or videos of the crash, as the situation remains tense. Investigations and further details are eagerly awaited as the public speculates about the causes and consequences of this crash.