Polish PM says he has arrived in Kyiv

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 15-03-2022 23:38 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 23:38 IST
  • Country:
  • Poland

Poland's Prime Minister has arrived in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv alongside his counterparts from the Czech Republic and Slovenia, he said on Tuesday.

"We must stop the tragedy that is happening in the East as soon as possible," Mateusz Morawiecki wrote on Facebook. "This is why, together with (Polish) Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski and Prime Ministers Petr Fiala and Janez Jansa, we are in Kyiv."

