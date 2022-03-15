Polish PM says he has arrived in Kyiv
Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 15-03-2022 23:38 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 23:38 IST
- Country:
- Poland
Poland's Prime Minister has arrived in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv alongside his counterparts from the Czech Republic and Slovenia, he said on Tuesday.
"We must stop the tragedy that is happening in the East as soon as possible," Mateusz Morawiecki wrote on Facebook. "This is why, together with (Polish) Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski and Prime Ministers Petr Fiala and Janez Jansa, we are in Kyiv."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Around 350,000 refugees have entered Poland from Ukraine, says deputy minister
German warplanes patrolling skies over Poland, air force says
German warplanes patrolling skies over Poland, air force says
Poland calls for more sanctions on Russia if war continues
Poland will not send fighter jets to Ukraine: President Duda