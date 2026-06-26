Ram Janambhoomi Temple Scandal: Accusations, Arrests, and Political Tensions

The arrest of Ram Shankar Yadav amid accusations of embezzlement at the Ram Janambhoomi Temple prompts a fierce political debate. Allegations suggest large-scale misappropriation of donations, involving several individuals. The investigation is underway by a Special Investigation Team, marking a significant chapter in Ayodhya's contentious history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2026 14:36 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 14:36 IST
Ram Janambhoomi Temple Scandal: Accusations, Arrests, and Political Tensions
Alleged accused Tinu Yadav in Police custody (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ayodhya Police have apprehended Ram Shankar Yadav, alias Tinu Yadav, in connection with the alleged embezzlement at the Ram Janambhoomi Temple. The arrest follows an FIR registered at the Ram Janmabhoomi Police Station, allegedly uncovering a large-scale financial misappropriation involving temple donation funds. The complaint, filed by Krishanmohan from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, accuses several employees involved in counting and managing temple offerings of systemic theft and planned misappropriation.

A total of nine individuals, along with some unidentified persons, have been named as primary suspects, including Avinash Shukla, Anukalp Mishra, and Lavkush Mishra, among others. The police, led by the Officer in Charge, have completed preliminary documentation and shared a computerized copy of the FIR with the complainant. The case, indicative of significant financial irregularities, has been escalated to the Circle Officer, Ayodhya, for detailed investigation. Earlier claims by former SP MLA Pawan Pandey suggested misappropriation of donations ranging from Rs 7 crore to ₹7.5 crore, prompting the state government to form a Special Investigation Team on June 14.

The political scene is charged, with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath criticizing the opposition for politically exploiting the situation. In a public address, Adityanath affirmed a zero-tolerance policy towards attempts to harm public faith, urging the opposition to refrain from unsubstantiated allegations. The government has ensured the investigation will reveal the truth, urging cooperation with the Special Investigation Team to substantiate any claims.

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