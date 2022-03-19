Left Menu

Five terrorists from al Qaeda, Taliban arrested in Pak: Official

PTI | Lahore | Updated: 19-03-2022 19:45 IST | Created: 19-03-2022 19:39 IST
Five terrorists from al Qaeda, Taliban arrested in Pak: Official
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistani law enforcement agencies have claimed to have averted terror attacks on government buildings and security personnel as it arrested five terrorists belonging to Al-Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) from the country's Punjab province on Saturday.

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Punjab police said explosive material, hand grenades, detonators have also been recovered from the possession of the terrorists.

''Five terrorists of AQIS and TTP have been arrested from different parts of the province where they were planning for attack on law enforcement personnel and government buildings,'' the department said in a statement.

Two AQIS terrorists -- Waqas Zakeer and Muhammad Rehmatullah - have been arrested from Rawalpindi and Narowal cities, respectively.

Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent usually abbreviated as AQIS, is an Islamist militant organisation which aims to fight the governments of Pakistan, Afghanistan, India, Myanmar and Bangladesh in order to establish an Islamic state.

The other three terrorists -- Ameerullah Mujahid, Abid-ur-Rehman and Muhammad Jahangir of TTP -- have been arrested from Sargodha, Multan and Khanewal districts of Punjab, respectively, the department said.

The CTD said explosive material, hand grenades, detonators, ball bearings, pistols, army jackets, banned literature and flag of TTP, etc have been recovered from them.

A case under different terrorism charges is registered against the alleged terrorists and they are shifted to respective CTD police stations for interrogation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US military plane with 4 onboard crashes in Arctic Norway

US military plane with 4 onboard crashes in Arctic Norway

 Global
2
Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project - Interfax

Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project - Int...

 Global
3
Brazil supreme court orders suspension of Telegram app in the country -reports

Brazil supreme court orders suspension of Telegram app in the country -repor...

 Global
4
Belgium agrees to extend two nuclear power plants past 2025

Belgium agrees to extend two nuclear power plants past 2025

 Belgium

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022