Five terrorists from al Qaeda, Taliban arrested in Pak: Official

Pakistani law enforcement agencies have claimed to have averted terror attacks on government buildings and security personnel as it arrested five terrorists belonging to Al-Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) from the country's Punjab province on Saturday.

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Punjab police said explosive material, hand grenades, detonators have also been recovered from the possession of the terrorists.

''Five terrorists of AQIS and TTP have been arrested from different parts of the province where they were planning for attack on law enforcement personnel and government buildings,'' the department said in a statement.

Two AQIS terrorists -- Waqas Zakeer and Muhammad Rehmatullah - have been arrested from Rawalpindi and Narowal cities, respectively.

Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent usually abbreviated as AQIS, is an Islamist militant organisation which aims to fight the governments of Pakistan, Afghanistan, India, Myanmar and Bangladesh in order to establish an Islamic state.

The other three terrorists -- Ameerullah Mujahid, Abid-ur-Rehman and Muhammad Jahangir of TTP -- have been arrested from Sargodha, Multan and Khanewal districts of Punjab, respectively, the department said.

The CTD said explosive material, hand grenades, detonators, ball bearings, pistols, army jackets, banned literature and flag of TTP, etc have been recovered from them.

A case under different terrorism charges is registered against the alleged terrorists and they are shifted to respective CTD police stations for interrogation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)