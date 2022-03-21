Russia says humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in Mariupol
Russia on Sunday called on Ukrainian forces to lay down their arms in the eastern port city of Mariupol where Moscow said a "terrible humanitarian catastrophe" was unfolding. "All who lay down their arms are guaranteed safe passage out of Mariupol." Mizintsev said humanitarian corridors would be opened out of Mariupol at 1000 Moscow time (0700 GMT) on March 21.
Russia on Sunday called on Ukrainian forces to lay down their arms in the eastern port city of Mariupol where Moscow said a "terrible humanitarian catastrophe" was unfolding. "Lay down your arms," Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev, the director of the Russian National Center for Defense Management, said in a briefing distributed by the defence ministry.
"A terrible humanitarian catastrophe has developed," Mizintsev said. "All who lay down their arms are guaranteed safe passage out of Mariupol." Mizintsev said humanitarian corridors would be opened out of Mariupol at 1000 Moscow time (0700 GMT) on March 21.
