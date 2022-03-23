Scholz told Putin not to use biological, chemical weapons in Ukraine
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 23-03-2022 17:14 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 16:47 IST
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz warned Russian President Vladimir Putin in direct talks not to use biological or chemical weapons in Ukraine, a government spokesperson said on Wednesday.
German government spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit confirmed the remarks, earlier reported by Die Zeit weekly, at a regular government news conference.
